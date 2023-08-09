Edo PDP moves to resolve rift between Gov Obaseki, deputy

The conflict between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, is being dealt with by the Peoples Democratic Party, according to Tony Aziegbemi, the party’s chairman for Edo State, on Tuesday.

There were allegations that things between the governor and his deputy were not going well, with the deputy going to court to ask for a restraining order to halt suspected efforts to impeach him.

Obaseki, speaking to reporters on Monday in Benin, refuted the claim that he was planning to impeach Shaibu, calling the deputy’s lawsuit to halt the purported impeachment attempt against him preemptive.

He also alleged that Shaibu had finalised plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress to pursue his governorship ambition.

However, Aziegbemi told reporters on Tuesday that the party would mediate an understanding between Obaseki and Shaibu.

He said, “The governor dealt with the issue effectively on Monday. However, leaders of the party are not sleeping on it. We are looking at various options to settle the rift. Such a rift is expected, especially when it comes to people’s political ambitions. We will put it under control and the rift will soon be a thing of the past.”

Aziegbemi also allayed fears expressed by other parties that the election would be rigged in favour of the PDP.

He said, “We wish to state that we are ready for the local government election. We have done all we need to do as a party to ensure victory. Governor Obaseki has met with all the candidates of the PDP vying for chairmanships and councillorship posts.

“The PDP under the leadership of the state governor is leading the campaign and we are not going to fabricate or allocate results just as it is being insinuated.

“We are waxing stronger and we want Edo people to listen to our message of delivering the dividend of democracy in the state.”

