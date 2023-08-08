APC claims Obaseki inciting Edo people against Tinubu, to hide his ‘incompetence

The South-South zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki to stop inciting the people of the state against the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

According to the party, Obaseki was trying to hide his incompetence when he blamed President Tinubu’s new administration for the deplorable state of roads in the state.

It will be recalled that Obaseki, had in a statement released through his Special Adviser on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, accused the Federal Government of being responsible for the deplorable state of federal roads in the state and the massive suffering faced by the people as a result of the removal of petrol subsidy which led to the skyrocketing of the price of the essential commodity.

The South-South Zonal Publicity Secretary of the APC, Blessing Agbomhere, in a statement on Tuesday, however, said that the Edo State governor has “found a convenient way of putting the blame of his total failure on the less than three months old administration of President Tinubu which came into office with the road map of removing the burdensome fuel subsidy which has become a huge drain on the meagre revenue of the Federal Government.”

The party also insisted that Obaseki, who took over power from a former president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, had nothing “to show in terms of achievement in his over seven years in office but is rather flaunting the landmark developmental strides of his predecessor.”

The statement read in part: “Despite taking over office in 2008 when the state’s monthly revenue dropped to N1.6 billion due to the world economic crisis while IGR was N30 million bringing the total to N1.9 billion.

“We therefore challenge the incumbent Governor Obaseki to show to the world what impact he has been able to make rather than the usual promises of Memorandum of Understanding which his government has been notorious for signing with fictitious entities with nothing to show for it.

“We call on Governor Obaseki to desist from inciting the people of Edo State against the administration of President Bola Tinubu. We urge Nigerians to be patient as the process of transformation will soon kick off with the screening and swearing in of cabinet ministers which is expected in the days ahead.”

