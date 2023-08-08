More opposition against El’Rufai’s ministerial appointment, as Islamic group urges Tinubu not to swear him in

An Islamic coalition under the aegies of Quranic Memorisers and Reciters, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to swear in former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as a Minister even if the Senate approves him for an appointment.

The coalition, in a communique on Tuesday issued by Sheikh Sidi Aliyu Sise, the Director of Education, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation, said Tinubu should not succumb to the pressure of swearing in “unjust politicians.”

According to the group, the nomination of El-Rufai and his screening by the National Assembly was an injustice to Qur’anic memorisers and reciters, accusing El-Rufai of oppressing Muslim disciples, otherwise known as Almajiris, under his leadership when he was a governor.

“We demand for justice as a result of injustice, harassment, trauma, and difficulties encountered by our disciples, teachers and many Qur’anic scholars, when he evacuated our innocent pupils from the House of Maulana Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi in Kaduna to unknown destination,” Sheikh Sise said.

“Now the ball is in the court of Mr President, as Nigerian leader, he should look in to the country with the eyes of justice, he should look in to the plight of the oppressed, not to succumb to pressure to swear in El-rufa’i a man who oppressed Almajirai under his leadership when he was a governor.

“We want to know our offence, that is why we demand for justice from the federal government because swearing in El-Rufai as minister, we will take it that you are in support of the injustice we suffered in his hand when he was a Governor of Kaduna.

“Now that El-Rufai is out of office, we demand for justice rather than for the government to contemplate making him a minister. Any government that prides itself on carrying all along with justice and fairness should not be seen to patronise the likes of the former governor of Kaduna State.

“We hope that President Tinubu will come out clean on the El-Rufai issue, by ensuring justice to the people he oppressed when he was a governor, at that time he had immunity and we don’t want to heat up the tension in the interest of peace considering the large followers of Maulana Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi,” he added

