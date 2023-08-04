Politics
Court stops Gov Obaseki’s impeachment plot against deputy
Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, restrained the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from going ahead with the planned impeachment of his deputy, Phillip Shaibu.
The two men have been at loggerheads in recent times over irreconcilable differences.
The judge gave the order while ruling on a motion on notice filed by the deputy governor.
Shaibu had in his originating summons urged the court to determine whether in view of the provisions of sections 186 and 193 of the 1999 Constitution, Governor Obaseki has the power to instigate the Inspector-General of Police and the Department of State Service (DSS) to harass, and prevent him from accessing his office to carry out his duties.
He also asked the court to ascertain whether the governor has the power to instigate the speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly and the chief judge to commence impeachment proceedings against him on any other ground other than allegations of misconduct as contained in section 188 of the 1999 Constitution.
READ ALSO: Edo Gov, Obaseki, swears in 15 new commissioners
The governor, the speaker, IGP and DSS were listed as respondents in the case.
In his ruling, Justice Mohammed directed the parties to maintain the status quo.
He directed that the status quo should be maintained till the time the defendants shall show cause as directed in another ruling of the court made on July 27.
The judge adjourned the hearing in the matter till August 10 and ordered that the IGP, DSS, and Obaseki be served with the hearing notices.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...