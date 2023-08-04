Court stops Gov Obaseki’s impeachment plot against deputy

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, restrained the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from going ahead with the planned impeachment of his deputy, Phillip Shaibu.

The two men have been at loggerheads in recent times over irreconcilable differences.

The judge gave the order while ruling on a motion on notice filed by the deputy governor.

Shaibu had in his originating summons urged the court to determine whether in view of the provisions of sections 186 and 193 of the 1999 Constitution, Governor Obaseki has the power to instigate the Inspector-General of Police and the Department of State Service (DSS) to harass, and prevent him from accessing his office to carry out his duties.

He also asked the court to ascertain whether the governor has the power to instigate the speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly and the chief judge to commence impeachment proceedings against him on any other ground other than allegations of misconduct as contained in section 188 of the 1999 Constitution.

READ ALSO: Edo Gov, Obaseki, swears in 15 new commissioners

The governor, the speaker, IGP and DSS were listed as respondents in the case.

In his ruling, Justice Mohammed directed the parties to maintain the status quo.

He directed that the status quo should be maintained till the time the defendants shall show cause as directed in another ruling of the court made on July 27.

The judge adjourned the hearing in the matter till August 10 and ordered that the IGP, DSS, and Obaseki be served with the hearing notices.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now