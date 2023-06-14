Edo Gov, Obaseki, swears in 15 new commissioners

A month after dissolving the State Executive Council, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has sworn-in 15 new commissioners with a charge for them to sustain government’s effort at improving the livelihood of the people and ensuring economic prosperity for the state.

At the swearing-in ceremony conducted at the Government House, in Benin City, on Tuesday, the governor urged the new appointees to do everything to actualize the vision of transforming the state into an economic hub.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media Project, Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki said:

“We have had an excellent team since we started our administration six years ago. The team has helped us actualise our vision of transforming Edo State. Any transformation is a work in progress and doesn’t end.

“I thank all members of the Edo State Executive Council in the last six years who have worked closely with me to define and reshape the new Edo we have now. Your hard work and diligence have brought us this far.”

The new Commissioners, according to Osagie, include Ethan Osaze Uzamere, Christopher Nehikhare, Monday Osaigbovo, Dr. Joan Osa-Oviawe, Isoken Omo, Stephen Idehenre, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, Patrick Uanseru and Dr. Samuel Alli.

Others are Adaze Aguele-Kalu, Kingsley Uwagbale, Uyi Oduwa Malaka, Joshua Omokhodion, Ojiefoh Donatus and Christabel Omo Ekwu.

