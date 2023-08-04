Niger APC chairman, Jikantoro resigns

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger, Alhaji Zakari Jikantoro has resigned his position.

Jikantori announced his resignation on Friday in Minna, after briefing the state party executive members of the resolutions taken at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the decision to resign as the chairman of the party was voluntarily, and in the best interest of the party.

He said that his resignation had nothing to do with what transpired at the NEC meeting.

The chairman said: “I on my own humbly and voluntarily wish to resign my position as the chairman of APC in Niger.

“This is the reason why I invited the media to come and cover the meeting.

“I don’t have issues with my colleagues, here we are seated, you can see the special adviser on politics to the governor here seated.

“I have made wide consultations before taking this decision. It is by way of adding value to the party.

“So, there is no crisis like people will think. There is no fighting, it is just a voluntary resignation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now