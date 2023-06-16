Lukman accuses Adamu, Omisore, of squandering N30bn APC funds

The National Vice Chairman, North-West, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr. Salihu Lukman, has accused the National Chairman of the party, Abdulahi Adamu and National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, of squandering N30 billion party funds realised from sale of forms for the 2023 elections.

Lukman who made the accusation in a statement on Friday in Abuja, alleged that Adamu and Omisore had embarked on a “spending extravaganza based on their discretionary decisions without any form of budget as required by the APC constitution.”

In the statement entitled “Rebuilding the APC to Reform Nigerian Politics: Task Before President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”, Lukman urged President Tinubu and the party to immediately call Adamu and Omisore to give account of the funds the party realised from sale of party forms prior to the election.

He also accused Adamu of not carrying the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party along in decision making.

“As it is now, the management of the party is limited to the discretion of Adamu. He involves them when it is convenient for him,” he said.

He added that the reality was that the “APC as constituted today was only a shadow of itself with a National Chairman that is highly unaccountable running the affairs of the party more as a garrison commander.”

“He relates with his colleagues in the NWC just like his appointees. In their name, he meets other leaders of the party and seeks to manipulate party decisions to suit personal vested interests that are only known to him.

“Beyond all these is also a clear case of reckless financial management of the party. With more than N30 billion realised during the sale of forms for the 2023 elections, Sen. Adamu and Sen. Omisore have embarked on spending extravaganza based on their discretionary decisions without any form of budget as required by the APC constitution,” he said.

