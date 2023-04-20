Politics
Again, Salihu Lukman decries Adamu’s handling of APC, warns against zoning of Senate president to North
The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), North-West, Salihu Lukman, on Thursday, lamented that some members of the party have exploited its same-faith ticket to cause division.
Salihu, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, warned the party not to allow Muslims to vie for the Senate President seat in the 10th National Assembly.
The former Director-General of the Progressives Governors’ Forum added that he has not received a response to his letter addressed to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.
Lukman had on Wednesday asked Adamu to convene a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to deliberate on the smooth transition of power to the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other major issues in APC within one week.
Salihu Lukman writes Adamu, demands APC NEC meeting within 7 days
He also threatened to approach the courts to enforce compliance with provisions of the party’s constitution if Adamu fails to convene the meeting within the period.
The duo have been at loggerhead since last year.
Lukman had accused the chairman of reducing the APC National Working Committee (NWC) members to a mere rubber stamp to get important decisions approved.
On the Senate President, many groups and individuals have been pushing for the zoning of the nation’s number three seat to the Southern part of the country.
The APC chieftain repeated the assertion on Thursday and expressed concern at the Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) handling of the party.
He warned that the ruling party risks running into a worse crisis than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has found itself if measures were not taken to address complaints by members.
