INEC presents certificate of return to 13 newly elected Kano lawmakers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday presented the certificate of return to the 13 newly elected members of the Kano State House of Assembly.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Amb. Abdu Zango, presented the certificate of return to the lawmakers at the commission’s headquarters in Kano.

He charged them to rise above political allegiance and place the interest of the people first.

The commission had on March 29 presented the certificate of return to the Governor-elect, Malam Abba Yusuf, and his deputy, Malam Aminu Gwarzo, along with 26 newly elected lawmakers in Kano.

In the new arrangement, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has 27 members while the All Progressives Congress (APC) has 13 in the 40-member parliament.

Zango said: “When I came to Kano State about five months ago, I promised to conduct an election that everyone would be proud of.

“Though it has not been easy, that promise has been kept and, as you can see, the state remains peaceful today because the right thing was done by the commission.

“Kano State is unique and everything about it comes with new dimensions, yet we were able to meet up the expectations of the parties and the general public.

“Though we had to go for supplementary elections in some polling units, today every winner has been declared and issued his CoR which marks the end of the 2023 elections.”

The REC commended leaders of political parties for demonstrating political maturity during and after the elections.

