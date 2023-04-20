‘I’m ready to walk with all Nigerians,’ Tinubu promises in Eid-el-Fitri message

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, charged Nigerians to love one another and rededicate themselves to the task of making the country great.

Tinubu made the call in his Eid-el Fitr message, marking the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan in Abuja.

He said: “We thank Almighty Allah for the grace to witness this year’s Eid-el-Fitri celebration after the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“For Muslims in our country and all over the world, Ramadan is a sacred spiritual obligation as one of the five pillars of Islam.

“With the help of Almighty Allah, we have gone through a period of abstinence, self-discipline, self-reflection, self-purification in gratitude, and total submission to the will of Allah.

“We have engaged in fervent prayers and supplications to Allah.

”Beyond the self-abnegation and pious living that the fasting imposed on Muslims, the just concluded spiritual exercise has helped to improve our moral character.

“The period has also helped to refine our minds in pursuit of higher ideals for which there should be no turning back.

“At the heart of our faith and a major demand on all faithful, is the requirement to commit ourselves to wholesome living.

“This entails love for one another, love for fellow humans regardless of creed, region, and ethnicity, love for our communities, and love for country.

“To love one another, have compassion, empathy and love our beloved country meant we must become better citizens in line with the teachings of Prophet Muhammed.

“We must constantly seek to become a better version of ourselves in patriotism, dedication to duty, and honesty. We must also never be weary of doing what is right, fair, and just to all.

“We are at the dawn of a Renewed Hope for a better, greater and a more prosperous Nigeria.

“And I stand ready to walk with all Nigerians, young and old, male and female with this opportunity to serve you in honour and dignity.

“This is a commitment that I have made and one in which we cannot afford to fail.”

