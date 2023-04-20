Eid-el-Fitr: Police restricts vehicular movement in Borno capital

The Borno State police command on Thursday announced the restriction of vehicular movement in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The command’s deputy spokesman, Nahum Kenneth, who disclosed this in a statement, said the move was part of measures at ensuring security during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration in the state.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar, has approved the deployment of officers and men across the state for effective security coverage throughout the celebrations.

The spokesman said: “The arrangement will cover all the Eid praying grounds, malls and recreational centres where large numbers of people are expected to gather.

“To this end, high visibility patrols/stop and search, show of force with other sister security agencies, intelligence, and information gathering will be intensified within this period and beyond.

“Furthermore, safer highway patrol teams have been deployed to major highways in the state to ensure security of travelers and commuters.

“Sequel to the above, there will be restriction of vehicular movement from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The restriction, though regretted, will include the use of motor vehicles, tricycles, and bicycles except those on essential duties.”

