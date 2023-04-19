Eid-el-Fitr: Nigeria declares Friday, Monday as public holidays

The Federal Government has declared April 21 and April 24, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid el-Fitr celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore.

The minister congratulated all Muslims for the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting.

He also urged Muslims to imbibe and practice the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, sacrifice, and good neighbourliness, as exemplified by Prophet Muhammad.

Aregbesola also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a peaceful transition of power following the successful conduct of the general elections.

He commended the security agencies for the successes recorded in the fight against Boko Haram, bandits, and other criminals in the country.

