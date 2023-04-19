News
Buhari returns from eight-day trip to Saudi Arabia
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday evening returned from an eight-day trip to Saudi Arabia.
The president left the country for the Middle East nation on April 10 where he took part in the lesser hajj and other engagements.
The trip was Buhari’s last as Nigeria’s leader.
The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who confirmed the development in a statement, said his principal NAF 001 Boeing 737 jet arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 5:08 p.m.
READ ALSO: Buhari's fuel price comparison with Saudi Arabia justified —Lai Mohammed
The presidential jet, according to him, took a longer path to avoid the Sudanese airspace where the country’s troops are battling members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
The statement read: “The rerouted aircraft flew from Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia through Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, DRC, Central African Republic, Cameroon, and eventually Nigeria.
“The President was received at the airport by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Danmallam Mohammed, and the Director-General, Department of State Services Yusuf Bichi.”
