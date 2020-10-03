Buhari’s fuel price comparison with Saudi Arabia justified —Lai Mohammed | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Saturday the comparison made by President Muhammadu Buhari on fuel prices between Nigeria and other countries in his independence anniversary broadcast was justified.

The president had in the broadcast defended the recent increase in the price of the product.

He stressed that it made no sense for petrol to be cheaper in Nigeria than Saudi Arabia, one of the biggest producers and exporters of crude oil in the world.

The president said: “We sell petrol at N161 per litre when the same is sold at N168 per litre in Saudi Arabia, N211 per litre in Egypt, N362 per litre in Ghana, N362 per litre in Chad, and N346 per litre in the Niger Republic.

“It does not make sense for petrol to be cheaper in Nigeria than Saudi Arabia.”

The statement caused a backlash in the country, with many criticising the president for making such comparison without considering the minimum wage, standard of living and infrastructure in Saudi Arabia in particular.

But Mohammed, who featured on a Radio Nigeria current affairs programme, “Radio Link’’ on Saturday in Abuja, said there was nothing wrong in the comparison made by President Buhari.

He said: “Some people have said why should we compare ourselves to Saudi Arabia with better infrastructure and higher wages.

“Our answer to that is very simple. Saudi Arabia has 34 million people while Nigeria has 200 million people.

“Saudi Arabia produces 10 million barrels of crude oil per day, while Nigeria produces at its best, 2.1 million barrel per day.

“Their population is about one-sixth of Nigeria’s population and they are blessed with more resources.

“Therefore, they can afford to pay higher wages and build infrastructure.

“Our argument must be put in proper perspective.

“As we have said, whatever money we make from the subsidy removal, we will invest in infrastructure development.”

The minister commended the organised labour for its understanding and patriotism by suspending the planned mass action against the fuel price hike and electricity tariff adjustment.

