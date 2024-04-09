Nigerian govt extends Eid al-Fitr holiday, adds Thursday

Nigerians celebrating Eid-el-Fitr received positive news on Tuesday as the Federal Government declared an additional public holiday to mark the occasion.

Thursday, April 11th, 2024, will now be a day off for government employees and is likely to be adopted by many private businesses and institutions as well.

The announcement was shared in a signed statement from the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Aishetu Ndayako.

Read Also: Abuja Court restrains Secondus from attending PDP NEC, BoT meetings

The statement was made public through the ministry’s official social media channels.

The statement said, “The Federal Government has approved Thursday, April 11, 2024 as an additional public holiday to celebrate this year’s Eid -El-Fitr.

“The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, while congratulating the Muslim Ummah for a successful completion of a month of spiritual rejuvenation, reiterates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s firm commitment to providing a safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive.”

This extended break comes at the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, and will allow Nigerians to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with family and friends.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now