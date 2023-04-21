Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday 21st of April 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Buhari approves suspension of Adamawa REC over election fiasco

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of the Adamawa State Residential Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.Read more

2. Falana charges EFCC, ICPC to investigate Binani, says denial ‘not enough’

Femi Falana, a human rights attorney and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has requested that a thorough investigation be done into the alleged N2 billion naira enticement that followed the contentious proclamation of the winner of the Adamawa State by-election on Sunday.Read more

3. Outcome of presidential election has deeply divided Nigerians — Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said on Thursday the outcome of the February 25 presidential election has further divided Nigerians.Read more

4. INEC presents certificate of return to 13 newly elected Kano lawmakers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday presented the certificate of return to the 13 newly elected members of the Kano State House of Assembly.Read more

5. KADUNA’S THRIVING BANDITRY INDUSTRY: From Jan to March, bandits killed 2 people, kidnapped 8 everyday

On Wednesday, the 19th of April, 2023, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, made a presentation, a sad one, to the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in which he reeled out statistics on the insecurity situation in the state.Read more

6. Demands for Transcorp Hotels, Access Corporation’s shares lift Nigeria’s capital market by N92.7bn

Demands for Transcorp Hotels, Access Corporation, and others lifted the Nigerian capital market by 0.33 percent on Thursday.Read more

7. Nigerian govt concessions Onitsha Port

The Federal Government has completed the concession of the Onitsha Port in Anambra State.Read more

8. DSS arrests two gunmen, recovers AK-47 rifles, others in Kano

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday arrested two gunmen in Kano State.Read more

9. Eid-el-Fitr: Police restricts vehicular movement in Borno capital

The Borno State police command on Thursday announced the restriction of vehicular movement in Maiduguri, the state capital.Read more

10. Man Utd crash out of Europa with 3-0 thrashing by Sevilla

Manchester United have crashed out of the Europa League after they fell to a 3-0 defeat to Sevilla on Thursday night.Read more

