Demands for Transcorp Hotels, Access Corporation’s shares lift Nigeria’s capital market by N92.7bn

Demands for Transcorp Hotels, Access Corporation, and others lifted the Nigerian capital market by 0.33 percent on Thursday.

This translated to a N92.79 billion growth in market capitalization from N27.87 trillion to N27.96 trillion at the close of the day’s business.

The All-Share Index rose by 177.33 basis points to close at 51,355.74, up from 51,178.41 achieved by the bourse the previous day.

On Thursday, investors traded 600.77 million shares worth N5.05 billion in 4,309 deals.

However, this fell short of the 1.27 billion shares valued at N3.97 billion traded by shareholders in 3,505 deals on Wednesday.

Transcorp Hotel led the gainers’ list with N0.65kobo rise in share price moving from N6.50kobo to N7.15kobo per share.

Access Corporation’s share value was up by N0.90kobo to end trading at N9.90kobo from N9 per share.

Transcorp gained N0.22kobo to move from N2.23kobo to N2.45kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank gained N0.52kobo to close at N5.80kobo, above its opening price of N5.28kobo per share.

FCMB’s share value was up by N0.34 kobo to close at N3.81 kobo from N3.47 kobo per share.

Champion topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.49kobo to drop from N4.92kobo to N4.43kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank’s share price dropped by 8.42 percent to end trading at N0.87kobo from N0.95kobo per share.

Cutix lost N0.10kobo to end trading with N2.20kobo from N2.30kobo per share.

Caverton’s share price dropped from N1.03 to N1 per share after losing 2.91 percent during trading.

Eterna lost N0.15kobo to drop from N5.95kobo to N5.80kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 240.55 billion shares valued at N589.35 million.

Access Corporation followed 152.13 million shares worth N1.48 billion.

UBA sold 39.19 million shares worth N308.72 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 22.38 million shares valued at N125.47 million, while Zenith Bank sold 18.11 million shares valued at N397.26 million.

