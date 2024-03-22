NGX: Investors close week with N146b,

Investors in the Nigerian equities market closed the week on a high with a profit of N146.95 billion as stocks like NSLTECH, JULI, DAARCOMM, NEM thrived on the floor of the Nigerian Xchange.

This is even as the NGX-ASI increased to 104,647.37 from 104,387.47 recorded at the close of the previous trading day on the bourse.

Similarly, the market capitalization increased today by N146.95 billion to N59.169 trillion from N59.022 trillion recorded at the close of the previous trading day.

The market breadth was positive as 33 stocks advanced, 14 stocks declined, while 71 stocks remained unchanged in 9, 574 deals.

Secured Electronic Technology Plc led other gainers with 10% growth to close at N0.55 from its previous price of N0.50, Juli, Daar Communications, and The Initiate Plc amongst other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.93%, 9.84%, and 9.72% respectively.

Read also: 3 Kidnapped Sokoto students regain freedom after payment of ransom

PZ Cussons and Ikeja Hotel Plc led other price decliners as they shed 10% off their share price to close at N36.00 and N6.48, from their previous close of N40.00 and N7.20 respectively

Abbey Mortgage Bank, Sovereign Trust Insurance, and International Energy Insurance Plc are amongst other losers that also shed their share prices by 9.84%, 6.38%, and 5.66% respectively.

On the volume index, Access Bank Holding Plc traded 75.778 million units of its shares in 663 deals, valued at N1.816 billion followed by First Bank of Nigeria Holding (FBNH) Plc which traded 75.094 million units of its shares in 606 deals, valued at N2.988b and Guaranty Trust Bank Holding (GTCO) Plc which traded 64.125 million units of its shares in 667 deals, valued at N3.116b.

On the value index, GTCO recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N3.115bn in 667 deals followed by FBNH which traded equities worth N2.987bn in 606 deals and ZENITHBANK which traded stocks worth N1.915bn in 689 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now