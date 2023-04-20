DSS arrests two gunmen, recovers AK-47 rifles, others in Kano

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday arrested two gunmen in Kano State.

The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said the suspects were on their way to deliver the arms for a planned attack in one of the northern states in the country when they were arrested.

He added that the operatives recovered two AK-47 assault rifles; two empty AK-47 magazines; a red boxer motorcycle; and a sack of yams in which the guns were hidden from the suspects.

READ ALSO: DSS probes attack on operative in Adamawa

The DSS spokesman urged Nigerians to be extra vigilant and report any suspicious movements by persons to the nearest security posts.

“Operators and patrons of fun, hospitality, and tourism centres are enjoined to be cautious during the festive periods.

“They should scale up measures to ensure the safety of their facilities,” Afunanya stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now