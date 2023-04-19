NGX: Transcorp, International Breweries among top gainers as market cap rises by N17.7bn

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.06 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This translated to a N17.74 billion increase in the value of investments in the capital market from N27.85 trillion to N27.87 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index appreciated by 39.49 basis points to close at 51,178.41, up from 51,138.92 posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

Investors traded 1.27 billion shares valued at N3.97 billion in 3,505 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed the 1.81 billion shares worth N5.02 traded by shareholders in 4,669 deals the previous day.

Transcorp led the gainers’ list with N0.20kobo rise in share price moving from N2.03 to N2.23kobo per share.

International Breweries’ share value was up by N0.30kobo to end trading at N4.75kobo from N4.45kobo per share.

Academy gained 6.56 percent to move from N1.22kobo to N1.30kobo per share.

Livestock gained 4.26 percent to close at N0.98kobo, above its opening price of N0.94kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share price was up by 4.17 percent to close at N0.25 kobo from N0.24kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa topped the losers’ table after shedding 3.85 percent to drop from N0.26kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

Prestige’s share price dropped by 2.50 percent to end trading at N0.39kobo from N0.40kobo per share.

Nigerian Breweries lost N0.55kobo to end trading with N36.20kobo from N36.75kobo per share.

Wapco’s share price dropped from N23.75kobo to N23.40kobo per share after losing N0.35kobo during trading.

Africa Prudential lost 0.92 percent to drop from N5.45kobo to N5.40kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s top trading with 1.13 billion shares valued at N2.13 billion.

Fidelity Bank followed with 19.51 million shares worth N102.59 million.

Zenith Bank sold 16.48 million shares worth N359.07 million.

GTCO traded 15.08 million shares valued at N379.99 million, while Dangote Sugar sold 8.97 million shares valued at N154.78 million.

