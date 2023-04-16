Stock roundup: Investors trade N10.96bn shares, Transcorp heads gainers, CHI leads losers

The Nigerian stock market recorded N10.964 billion investments this week as 2.824 billion shares were traded by investors in 15,686 deals.

Nigerian bourse opened for four days this week due to the Easter public holiday on Monday. This impacted on the volume of shares traded, however, the value of this week’s investment surpassed that of the week before.

According to the market data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), 1.054 billion shares exchanged investors’ hands the week before, in 16,155 deals, worth N10.050 billion.

Top NGX performing sector

The Conglomerates Industry led the activity chart after investors traded 1.797 billion shares in 931 deals worth N2.495 billion.

Also, the Financial Services Industry made the list as 590.745 million shares were exchanged among investors in 7,869 deals valued at N5.615 billion.

ICT Industry took the third spot with a turnover of 313.737 million shares traded in 1,340 deals valued at N1.213 billion.

Top three equities

The top three equities for the week are Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) Plc, Chams Holdings Company Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc, based on the volume of shares traded.

They accounted for 2.254 billion shares worth N3.852 billion in 1,922 deals. Transcorp, Chams and UBA contributed 79.81 per cent and 35.14 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

Transcorp Plc’s stock gained N0.32kobo, ending the week with N1.69kobo per share, higher than the N1.37kobo it started with.

International Breweries’ share rose to N4.50kobo per share, from N4.05 per share, gaining N0.19kobo.

Skyway Aviation saw its stock price rise by N0.50kobo, to end the week with N5.50kobo, in contrast to the opening price of N5.

Associated Bus Company’s share value grew to N0.34kobo per share, increasing by 9.68 per cent, from N0.31kobo.

Berger Paints’ share closed the week at N7.60kobo per share from N7 per share, appreciating by N0.60kobo.

Top five losers of the week

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance’s share lost 13.64 per cent, to settle at N0.57kobo, below the N0.66kobo it opened the week with.

Neimeth’s share lost N0.15kobo, to close at N1.30kobo per share, against the opening price of N1.45kobo per share.

May & Baker also reported a loss of N0.45kobo, dropping the share to N4.05 per share, from N4.50kobo per share.

Airtel Africa’s share decreased to N1,198, losing N133.10kobo from the N1,331.10kobo per share it started trading with.

Cadbury’s share fell from N11.30kobo to N10.20kobo per share, losing N1.10kobo within five days.

