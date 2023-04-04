Nigerian stock market cap loses N81.14bn; Fidelity Bank, Oando top trades

Nigerian bourse reported a N81.14 billion loss in the stock market capitalisation on Tuesday, closing at N29.43 trillion, below the N29.51 trillion recorded on Monday.

Also, the All-Share Index depreciated from 54,184.34 ASI to 54,035.39 ASI, shedding 148.95 basis points.

Over 296.73 million shares, valued at N3.06 billion, were traded in 4,590 deals on the exchange floor on Tuesday.

This contrasted with the 292.55 million shares traded in 4,408 deals on Monday, worth N2.38 billion.

SCOA led the gainers’ list with a 10 per cent rise in share price to move from N0.90kobo to N0.99kobo per share.

Nahco share value was up by N0.85kobo to end trading at N9.75kobo from N8.90kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance gained 9.09 per cent to move from N0.44kobo to N0.48kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance gained 8.51 per cent to close at N0.51kobo, above its opening price of N0.47kobo per share.

Wapic’s share traded upward by 8.11 per cent to rise from N0.37kobo to N0.40kobo per share.

Multiverse topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.32kobo to drop from N3.24kobo to N2.92kobo per share.

READ ALSO: UAC Nigeria, Eterna shares plummet, stock market sheds N26.14 billion

Eterna share price dropped by N0.55kobo to end trading at N5.60kobo from N6.15kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport lost 8.82 per cent to end trading with N0.31kobo from N0.34kobo per share.

NGX Group share dropped from N27.50kobo to N26 per share after losing N1.50kobo during trading.

AIICO lost 5 per cent to drop from N0.60kobo to N0.57kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank led the day’s top trading with 46.58 million shares valued at N249.36 million.

Oando traded 33.36 million shares worth N187.92 million.

Transcorp sold 30.72 million shares worth N42.07 million.

Mansard followed with 30.13 million shares valued at N67.89 million, while UBA traded 21.41 million shares valued at N180.16 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now