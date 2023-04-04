Business
Foreign investments drop to $5.3bn, 27 states abandoned
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday said foreign investment in Nigeria decreased to $5.3 billion in 2022 compared to the $6.7 billion recorded in the previous year.
NBS disclosed this in its latest capital importation report published on Tuesday.
A breakdown of the report reveals that in the first quarter, Nigeria received N1.57 billion in foreign investment, followed by N1.53 billion in the second quarter and N1.15 billion in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter saw a decline in foreign investment, with a value of N1.06 billion. In terms of state-by-state analysis, Lagos State attracted the most investment with $3.59 billion, followed by the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, which attracted $1.62 billion.
Other states which attracted foreign investments in 2022, although minimal, included Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Ekiti, Enugu, Katsina, Kogi, Oyo and Plateau state.
Read also:NBS report shows Nigeria exported cigarettes worth N57bn in 2022
In the first quarter, only six states attracted a total of $1.57bn as capital importation. The states included – Abuja, Anambra, Katsina, Lagos, Oyo, and Plateau.
In the second quarter, cumulative capital inflows totalled $1.54bn. Lagos ($1.05bn) attracted the most capital in the period under review, followed by Abuja, at $453.95m; Anambra, at $24.71m; Kogi, at $2m; and Ekiti, at $500,000.
Meanwhile, twenty-seven (27) states in Nigeria suffered a huge blow, as foreign investors abandoned them.
The states include Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna and Kebbi states failed to attract any foreign investments in 2022.
Others also in that category are – Nasarawa, Kwara, Kano, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara states.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...