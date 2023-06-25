STOCK MARKET ROUNDUP: Investments fall by N20.19bn to N41.98bn

The value of shares exchanged in the Nigerian stock market in the just concluded week was N41.986 billion, traded in 39,764 deals for 3.369 billion shares.

Note that trading in the Nigerian bourse the week before recorded N62.176 billion, exchanged for 4.276 billion shares in 44,344 deals.

This indicates the value of investments into the stock market within the last two weeks fell by N20.19 billion or 32.4 per cent, according to an analysis of the stock market data obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the capital market authority.

Top NGX performing sector

The top-performing sector was the Financial Services Industry, as investors traded 2.515 billion shares, valued at N23.030 billion, in 19,895 deals on its floor.

The Oil and Gas Industry was ranked second with 162.226 million shares worth N4.174 billion in 2,953 deals.

Sitting in third place is the Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 148.138 million shares worth N530.633 million in 1,962 deals.

Top three equities

Universal Insurance Plc, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc (measured by volume) were the top three equities by volume.

According to the market data, Universal Insurance, UBA and GTCO accounted for 865.658 million shares, worth N12.138 billion, traded in 4,786 deals.

Out of the total shares traded in the just concluded week, the three companies contributed 25.70 per cent and 28.91 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

Skyway Aviation stock gained N2.85 kobo, ending the week with N9.25 kobo per share, higher than the N6.40 kobo it started with.

FTN Cocoa’s share rose to N1.90 kobo per share, from N1.35 kobo per share, gaining N0.55 kobo.

Chams Holding saw its stock price rise by N0.15 kobo, to end the week at N0.57 kobo, in contrast to the opening price of N0.42 kobo.

Japaul Gold’s share value grew to N0.65 kobo per share, increasing by N0.16 kobo, from N0.49 kobo.

Golden Guinea Brew’s share closed the week at N1.39 kobo per share from N1.06 per share, appreciating by N1.14 kobo.

Top five losers of the week

Jaiz Bank’s share lost N0.33 kobo, to settle at N1.41 kobo, below the N1.74 kobo it opened the week with.

Secure Electronic Technology’s share lost 17.39 per cent, to close at N0.38 kobo per share, against the opening price of N0.46 kobo per share.

C&I Leasing also reported a loss of N0.62 kobo, dropping the share to N3.88 kobo per share, from N4.50 kobo per share.

Sterling Financial Holdings Company’s share dropped to N2.57 kobo, losing N0.38 kobo, from the N2.95 kobo per share it started trading with.

Ikeja Hotel’s share fell from N3.40 kobo to N3 per share, losing N0.40 kobo within five days.

