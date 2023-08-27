Over N29.29bn shares traded in five days; ABC, Tantalizer top gainers’, losers’ lists

At the just concluded week, Nigerian stock market traders exchanged N29.299 billion in 31,163 deals to trade 1.812 billion shares within five days.

During trading the previous week, investors in the stock market traded 1.689 billion shares, valued at N29.407 billion, in 29,477 deals.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry topped the table by volume of shares traded, as investors exchanged 936.685 million shares valued at N10.116 billion traded in 12,886 deals.

Next was the Conglomerates Industry, which recorded 461.589 million shares worth N2.333 billion in 3,451 deals.

In the third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 127.310 million shares worth N5.003 billion in 5,792 deals.

Top three equities

The top three equities by volume are Transnational Corporation Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc and Access Holdings Plc.

They accounted for 693.533 million shares traded in 5,450 deals, worth N5.030 billion. This contributed 38.26 per cent and 17.17 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

Associated Bus Company stock gained N0.20 kobo, ending the week with N0.68 kobo per share, higher than the N0.48 kobo it started with.

Transcorp’s share rose to N5.80 kobo per share, from N4.16 kobo per share, gaining N1.64 kobo.

Dangote Sugar Refinery saw its stock price rise by N12.50 kobo, to end the week with N47.50 kobo, in contrast to the opening price of N35.

Thomas Wyatt’s share value grew to N1.70 kobo per share, increasing by N0.41 kobo, from N1.29 kobo.

CWG’s share closed the week at N5 per share from N3.80 kobo per share, appreciating by N1.20 kobo.

Top five losers of the week

Tantalizer’s share lost N0.11 kobo, to settle at N0.29 kobo, below the N0.40 kobo it opened the week with.

Redstar Express’ share lost N0.61 kobo, to close at N2.89 kobo per share, against the opening price of N3.50 kobo per share.

DAAR Comm also reported a loss of 15.63 per cent, dropping the share to N0.27 kobo per share, from N0.32 kobo per share.

Guinea Insurance’s share dropped to N0.25 kobo, losing 13.79 per cent, from the N0.29 kobo per share it started trading with.

Jaiz Bank’s share fell from N1.67 kobo to N1.44 kobo per share, losing N0.23 kobo within four days.

