Over N140b added to investors’ purse as Nigerian stock market gains

The Nigerian bourse continues to appreciate as investors gained over N140 billion at the end of Wednesday’s trading after the market capitalisation ended with N19.76 trillion.

This is 0.71 percent growth when compared to the N19.62 trillion reported as equity capitalisation on Tuesday.

The All Share Index appreciated to 37,907.28 ASI at the end of trading on Wednesday, topping the 37,640.75 ASI which the NGX recorded on Tuesday.

Today’s stock market investment was put at 213.70 million shares, which was traded in 3,522 deals, worth N3.23 billion.

It settled above Tuesday’s capital infusion of N2.73 billion which was based on 229 million shares traded in 3,678 deals.

Nestle led the gainers’ chart after its share price gained N0.12kobo to move from N1400 per share to N1540 per share.

Ikeja Hotel gained N0.12kobo during trading, to increase its share price from N1.21kobo to N1.33kobo per share.

Oando share price rose by N0.29kobo to end trading at N3.29kobo from N3 per share.

Lasaco share price was up by N0.13kobo to move from N1.37kobo per share to N1.50kobo per share at the end of trading.

Berger share price increased by N0.70kobo to end trading with N8.40kobo from N7.70kobo per share.

BOC Gas topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.95 percent from its share price during trading to drop from N9.50kobo per share to N8.55kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance share price declined from N0.28kobo per share to N0.26kobo per share following a loss of 7.14 percent in its share price.

PZ share price plunged by N0.40kobo to end trading at N5.25kobo from N5.65kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share price declined from N0.49kobo to N0.46kobo per share after losing 6.12 percent in share price during trading.

Chams completed the list as its share price fell by 4.76 percent to end trading at N0.20kobo from N0.21kobo per share.

Wema Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 18.30 million shares worth N10.88 million.

Oando shares were traded at a volume of 15.61 million and valued at N47.76 million.

Mutual Benefit was next with 15.10 million shares traded at a cost of N6.31 million.

Access Bank reported 13.74 million shares worth N116.54 billion, while UBA recorded over 13.55 million traded shares at a value of N98.94 million.

By Fakoyejo Ayodeji

