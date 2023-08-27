Seven reasons Nigerians abroad should Invest in Lagos property in 2023

Property investment in Nigeria has become increasingly popular in recent years due to the country’s growing population, urbanization, and potential for high returns.

Lagos, the commercial capital, is a particularly popular location for property investment.

However, the Nigerian real estate market can be complex due to a number of factors, including land ownership disputes, regulatory challenges, and infrastructure gaps.

Before making any property investment decisions in Nigeria, it is important to conduct thorough research, work with local experts, and consider factors such as location, market trends, and legalities.

Many Nigerians who live abroad dream of owning property in their home country. In 2023, there are a number of compelling reasons why Nigerians abroad should consider investing in real estate in Lagos.

1. PROFITABLE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES.

The real estate sector in Lagos is a highly profitable investment avenue. The city has a long history of steady expansion and progress, which has led to a continuous upward trend in real estate prices.

This makes real estate an attractive investment for individuals in Nigeria who are looking to safeguard their financial prospects and potentially earn significant future gains.

There are several factors that contribute to the profitability of real estate investment in Lagos.

First, the city is home to a large and growing population. This creates a strong demand for housing, which drives up prices.

Second, Lagos is a major economic hub in Nigeria. This means that there is a lot of money circulating in the city, which also contributes to rising real estate prices.

Third, the Nigerian government is investing heavily in infrastructure development in Lagos.

This is making the city more attractive to businesses and investors, which is further driving up demand for real estate.Of course, there are also some risks associated with real estate investment.

The most significant risk is that the value of real estate can go down as well as up. This means that investors could potentially lose money if they buy at the wrong time or if the market takes a downturn.

However, the long-term prospects for real estate investment in Lagos are positive. The city is expected to continue to grow and develop in the years to come, which should support continued growth in real estate prices.

2.A CULTURAL BRIDGE

For Nigerians residing overseas, the acquisition of property in Lagos is not just a financial investment. It is a way to stay connected to their rich cultural heritage.

These properties are tangible links to their ancestral origins, and they enable Nigerians to uphold age-old practices, rituals, and a profound sense of self.

Owning property in Lagos is also a way for Nigerians to declare their deep-seated affection for their country. It is a way to show that they still consider Nigeria to be their home, even if they are living abroad. And it is a way to pass on these cherished principles to future generations.

When a Nigerian living overseas buys property in Lagos, they are not just making a financial investment. They are also making an investment in their culture, their heritage, and their future.

3. RISING DEMAND OF HOUSING

The rapid growth of Lagos has created a housing shortage, which presents an opportunity for property owners to benefit from both rental income and capital appreciation. As Lagos continues to expand and attract new residents, property ownership can be a profitable investment for both Nigerians living in the city and those living abroad.

The rapid growth of both population and urban development in Lagos has given rise to an escalating need for housing.

Lagos is one of the fastest-growing cities in the world, with a population of over 20 million people. This rapid growth has put a strain on the city’s housing supply, leading to a shortage of affordable housing. This situation creates a distinct chance for property owners to take advantage of both rental earnings and the potential for increased property value upon resale.

Property owners in Lagos can benefit from the high demand for housing by renting out their properties or selling them for a profit. Rental income can provide a steady stream of passive income, while capital appreciation can generate significant wealth over time. As Lagos remains on a trajectory of expansion and draws in people in search of economic prospects, property ownership not only serves as a profitable endeavor but also positions Nigerians living abroad to reap rewards from the escalating housing demand.

Lagos is a major economic hub in Nigeria, and its continued expansion is expected to attract even more residents in the years to come. This demand for housing will continue to drive up property prices, making property ownership a profitable investment for both Nigerians living in Lagos and those living abroad.

4. DIVERSIFICATION OF INVESTMENT:

Employing a well-rounded investment portfolio that encompasses a range of assets is an essential tactic to mitigate potential risks while optimizing potential gains.

Acquiring property in Lagos introduces a concrete element into one’s investment array, thereby introducing diversity that helps offset the vulnerabilities tied to conventional financial tools. By establishing a presence within the real estate sector, Nigerians residing abroad can effectively attain a harmonized portfolio, better positioned to navigate through the undulations of the market.”

5. POTENTIAL FOR RENTAL INCOME:

Investing in real estate within Lagos extends beyond the scope of mere capital appreciation, encompassing a multifaceted advantage of not only potential value escalation but also the avenue to cultivate a consistent source of rental revenue.

This phenomenon is propelled by the continuous migration of individuals to the city, accompanied by an amplified requirement for housing, which synergistically crafts an exceptionally favorable landscape for those seeking to engage in the realm of rental property ownership. Possessing a real estate asset within this context confers the opportunity to establish a dependable and recurring stream of passive income, thereby bestowing a heightened degree of financial constancy and potentially augmenting the overall efficacy of one’s broader investment strategy.

6. PERSONAL CONVENIENCE:

Owning property in Lagos provides a distinct practical advantage, particularly when it comes to visits to Nigeria. Instead of incurring additional costs for accommodations, property owners can relish the convenience of having their own familiar and comfortable space readily available.

This not only contributes to cost-effectiveness during trips but also imbues the travel experience with a personalized touch, strengthening the emotional connection to their homeland.

The sense of ownership and the ability to retreat to one’s own space adds a unique dimension to travel, offering a deeper sense of belonging and fostering a more immersive and meaningful journey.

7. LONG-TERM VALUE AND SECURITY:

Throughout history, real estate has consistently demonstrated remarkable resilience and the capacity for substantial long-term value appreciation.

Opting to invest in property within the dynamic city of Lagos aligns perfectly with adopting a forward-thinking, extended perspective, as it holds the potential to pave the way for enduring financial security.

As Lagos propels forward on its growth trajectory, marked enhancements in infrastructure, an array of amenities, and a thriving economy are poised to seamlessly culminate in a substantial uptick in property values.

Hence, choosing to invest in Lagos presents itself as an astute and prudent decision, positioned at the intersection of opportunity and foresight.

By Dennis Isong

