Nigeria’s stock market valuation drops by N79bn after 5 hours of trading

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed by 0.22 percent at the close of trading on Tuesday.

This represented a N79 billion dip in the value of investments at the capital market from N35.01 trillion to N34.93 trillion after five hours of trading today.

The All-Share Index fell by 145.32 basis points to close at 64, 192.2, down from 64,337.52 posted by the bourse on Monday.

Investors traded 762.09 million shares valued at N7.71 billion in 7,935 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 673.42 million shares worth N6.42 billion traded by shareholders in 9,788 deals on Monday.

Dangote Sugar topped the gainers’ list after gaining N2.70 kobo to move from N27 to N29.70 kobo per share.

Abbey gained N0.10 kobo to close at N1.10 kobo, above its opening price of N1 per share.

Chellaram’s share price was up by N0.23 kobo, moving from N2.33 kobo to N2.56 kobo per share.

Tantalizer recorded 9.68 percent rise in share price, appreciating from N0.31 kobo to N0.34 kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance completed the top five gainers’ list after its share value rose by 9.09 per cent to end trading at N0.72 kobo from N0.66 kobo per share.

John Holt topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.20 kobo to drop from N2 to N1.80 kobo per share.

Ellah Lakes’ share price dropped by N0.39 kobo to end trading at N3.54 kobo from N3.93 kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank lost N0.85 kobo to end trading with N7.75 kobo from N8.60 kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share dropped from N1.03 to N0.93 kobo per share after losing N0.10 kobo during trading.

Sovereign Insurance lost 9.52 per cent, dropping from N0.63 kobo to N0.57 kobo per share.

AIICO led the day’s trading with 314.64 million shares valued at N220.21 million.

UBA followed with 54.49 million shares worth N742.99 million.

Mansard sold 48.83 million shares worth N197.99 million.

ETI traded 41.87 million shares valued at N640.26 million, while FCMB sold 28.55 million shares valued at N175.71 million.

