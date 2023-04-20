Sultan declares Friday as Eid-el-Fitr in Nigeria

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Friday as Eid-el-Fitri day in the country.

The Sultan disclosed in his palace in Sokoto on Thursday shortly after the Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs received several reports from various Moon Sighting committees across the country.

He declared Thursday as the 29th day of the month of Ramadan and Friday the first day of Shawwal 1444AH in Nigeria.

He congratulated Muslims in Nigeria on the successful conclusion of Ramadan fasting and urged them to continue to pray for peace and progress in the country.

READ ALSO: Eid-el-Fitr: Nigeria declares Friday, Monday as public holidays

The Sultan said: “It is our pleasure to announce that today, Thursday, the 29th of Ramadan 1444 which is equivalent to the 20th of April 2023, marks the end of Ramadan 1444 after the hijra of our most Noble leader, Prophet Muhannad (SAW).

“We received reports from various states and organisations on the positive sighting of the new moon at different locations. Therefore, we have accepted such reports for they have been confirmed and verified. I, therefore, declare that tomorrow, Friday 21st April 2023 becomes the 1st day of Shawal 1444 and the day of Eid-el- Fitr.

“May Almighty Allah reward us for the ibadah that we have performed during the month of Ramadan and grant us Al-Jannah Firdaus.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now