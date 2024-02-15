News
Sultan, northern leaders sound the alarm, say poverty, insecurity threaten country’s stability
The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Wednesday, issued a stark warning at the 6th Executive Committee Meeting of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council in Kaduna, highlighting the twin threats of rising poverty and insecurity plaguing the region and the nation.
“To make matters worse,” the Sultan declared, “we are faced with the rising level of poverty. Most of our people lack normal sources of livelihood.” This bleak assessment paints a picture of widespread hardship and desperation, particularly among the youth.
The Sultan’s words carry significant weight, representing the collective voice of traditional rulers across the North. His emphasis on the urgency of the situation underscores the growing concern about the potential for social unrest and instability.
Read Also: Power Minister, Adelabu, identifies factors hindering effective power supply in Nigeria
“We cannot fold our arms and think everything is okay,” he declared, echoing a sentiment shared by many Nigerians. This call to action is directed not only at the federal government but also at local authorities and communities to take responsibility for addressing the root causes of these challenges.
The Sultan’s statement goes beyond mere observation, offering a stark warning: “We are sitting on a keg of gunpowder; teeming youths, millions of them without jobs, without food. We are looking for trouble.”
This powerful metaphor highlights the volatile situation and the potential for widespread unrest if left unchecked.
The Sultan’s call for action focuses on job creation for the region’s youth, a demographic often seen as vulnerable to radicalization and recruitment by criminal groups.
He emphasizes the urgency of providing opportunities for employment and economic empowerment, suggesting that inaction could lead to disastrous consequences.
