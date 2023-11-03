Sultan waves off critics over visit of controversial cleric Zakir Naik

Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, on Thursday, backed the renowned cleric Dr. Zakir Naik’s invitation, stating that Muslims have the right to invite their fellow brothers to social gatherings.

The monarch sent an invitation to the cleric to join the 10th Sheikh Usman bin Fordiyo week, which concluded on Thursday, but there have been objections raised by various parties.

Naik stirred controversy during his recent visit to the secular West African state when he referred to the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigeria Immigration Service as ‘Air Force and Immigration Muslims.’

He also described the Sultan, who doubles as the Chairman of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), as ‘The Head of State.’

These seemingly provocative remarks are a reflection of Naik’s extreme views, which have made him a persona non grata in several countries.

Responding to the critics of the cleric’s visit to Nigeria, the monarch said, “Islam is one every where you go. As a Muslim, we have the right to invite fellow Muslim to interact with us. I met Dr Zakir Naik over 11 years ago.

“Sokoto is happy to receive you. We are Muslims and we are proud to be one. We are working for Islam not for everybody.

“We are Muslim by Allah divine will and nobody will change that. We thank Almighty Allah for making us Muslims,” he said during the closing ceremony held at the International Conference Centre, Sokoto.”

