Kidnappers of Kaduna Bethel Baptist school students release last victim two years after

Bandits who abducted 121 students from the Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State in 2021, have released the last of the victims after two years in captivity.

The students were kidnapped by the bandits who stormed their hostel in the night of July 5, 2021, and since the abduction, have been releasing the students in peace meal whenever their parents managed to pay their ransom.

The last victim identified as Treasure Ayuba, was released on Thursday night, according to a statement by the Nigeria Baptist Convention (NBC).

The NBC President, Rev Israel Akanji, who confirmed the release of the student, said he had been reunited with his family.

“Glory be to God! Glory be to God!! Glory be to God!!! Treasure Ayuba, the last boy who was still with the bandits who kidnapped the 121 students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, on July 5, 2021, has just returned home today, November 2, 2023.

“Thanks be to our unfailing God. Thank you also very much for your prayers and numerous support,” Akanji said.

