The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has lamented that the amount of funds diverted by public office holders in the country can fund the education needs of the country without placing any burden on parents.

This is as the body ali alleged that the students loan scheme of the Federal Government was targeted at starving public universities of funds and divert same to private universities owned by politically exposed persons, adding, that the proposed education loan scheme will keep students in permanent debt.

According to a statement on Thursday after its National Executive Council meeting at the Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State, ASUU said it was unhappy by the reports it received on the failed promises of the Bola Tinubu-led administration toward addressing the lingering issues that forced the union to embark on the nationwide strike action of February–October 2022.

ASUU said “Daily scandalous reports of stupendous funds diverted from government treasuries at state and Federal levels reinforce our belief that resources available to the country could support government-funded university education –without excessive pressures on parents as currently done”, the statement read further.

ASUU insisted that the Students Loan Scheme, was being promoted by international money lending agencies such as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, which would starve public universities of funding.

The statement read: “For the avoidance of doubt, the NEC of ASUU reiterated its rejection of the Students Loan Scheme which is being promoted by international money lending agencies such as IMF and World Bank.

“Nigerians should be aware that the scheme is a way of starving public universities of funding and a ploy to divert public funds into private universities owned by politically exposed individuals and their friends.

“NEC further observed that the students’ loan scheme will mortgage the entire university system and keep our promising students in perpetual indebtedness.

“If the scheme could fail in some better-managed economies, there is no guarantee that it will succeed in Nigeria where unbridled corruption, nepotism, and other unsavoury tendencies conspired to kill the Education Bank project after over five years of its existence.”

ASUU, however, suggested that if the state and Federal Governments truly wished to invest in the lives of Nigerian students, grants and scholarships should be made available to students while the Needs-Based Budgeting System should be restored to the university system for greater efficiency.

The National President, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, was quoted in the statement as saying that the union condemned the huge fee hike in schools, and that funds diverted from the government’s treasuries should be used to fund universities.

“NEC condemns in its entirety the wave of fee hike without inputs of the victims across our campuses.”

It explained that had the Federal Government kept fate with the MoU 2013, which provided for N1.3t over a period of six years, many universities would have been restored to a level at which they could attract foreign students and become renowned for cutting-edge and transformative research.

“We challenge the Tinubu administration to urgently initiate moves to conduct another needs assessment exercise to empirically verify our call for massive intervention in our public universities.

Read also: 500 Boko Haram suspects cleared, released from military facility —Borno Commissioner

“It was the Federal Government’s response to a similar challenge in 2012 that gave rise to the aggregate sum of N1.3 trillion which the Government has since abrogated,” ASUU said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now