Nigeria’s military promises adequate security ahead of Tinubu’s inauguration

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday promised to address any security challenges ahead of the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Musa Danmadami, who gave the assurance during a media briefing at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, said efforts are being made to prevent criminal elements from disrupting the country’s peace before the event.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had last month alerted Nigerians on the plan by some persons to foist an interim government on Nigeria and stop Tinubu’s inauguration as president.

The DHQ also dismissed the insinuations by the United States about an impending danger in the country.

Danmadami said: “As far as the internal security of the nation is concerned, the police is the lead agency. We are only providing assistance to civil authority and civil power.

“Just like the general elections came and is gone, and winners have been announced, the transition of power will also come and go peacefully. People are just being apprehensive and situated that are not there.



READ ALSO: APC Campaign alleges plot to truncate Tinubu’s inauguration, push for interim govt

“You will recall that there was a United States travel advisory and up till now we are still waiting for the consequences. People have been predicting that the country is finished but nothing has happened up till now.

“ As members of the armed forces, like I always tell you, we are not resting on our oars to ensure that peace and security are sustained in this country.

“I equally assure you also that members of the intelligence community are working round the clock just as the Armed Forces are working to ensure there is peace and tranquillity. And I can assure you that there are a lot of follow-up operations going on round the clock.

“Every day people are being arrested. People who are on the verge of committing crimes are being arrested, and people who are moving weapons from one point to the other to go and commit crimes are being arrested every day as reflected in today’s briefing.”

