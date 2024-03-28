Court orders military to release 313 suspected terrorists

A Federal High Court in Borno State has ordered the release of no fewer than 313 suspected terrorists arrested by the military.

The court issued the order for their release for lack of evidence to convict the suspects after investigation.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Buba Edward, disclosed this on Thursday during an operational briefing in Abuja.

Edward said: “The court ordered the release for want of evidence after the conclusion of investigation and other ancillary matters.

“Accordingly, they would be handed over to the Borno State Government for further action.”

Nigeria has been suffering from intense terrorists attacks from armed herdsmen, bandits, Boko Haram insurgents, kidnappers, among others, for over a decade.

The efforts of the Federal Government in stemming the tide has not yielded enough fruits.

