Aiyedatiwa nominates 12 additional commissioners in Ondo
The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has forwarded another list of 12 commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Ebenezer Adeniyan, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Akure.
Aiyedatiwa had on March 1 sworn in six commissioners.
The statement read: “The letter containing the list of the nominees was addressed to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Tayo Oluwatuyi.
“The nominees are Pastor Segun Ayerin, Mr. Olaolu Akindolire, Mr. Hamidu Takuro, Dr. Banji Ajaka, Mr. Boye Ologbese, Mr. Sunday Akinwalere, Mrs. Lola Fagbemi, Mr. Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, and Mr. Rasheed Badmus.
Others are Mr. Olayato Aribo, Mr. Adewale Akinlosotu, and Mr. Gbenga Olaniyi.
“The governor urged the Assembly to give immediate consideration to the confirmation of the nominees.”
