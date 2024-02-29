Guber poll: Aiyedatiwa cautions Ondo politicians against violence

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Thursday, urged politicians in the state to eschew any act capable of threatening the peace of residents.

He made the call in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, in Akure.

The governor’s call followed reports on the destruction of campaign materials by suspected political thugs during President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the state on Wednesday.

The president on Wednesday visited the family of the late former governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in Owo and Akure areas of the state.

The statement read: “The attention of Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has been drawn to reports of alleged attacks on some persons and destruction of campaign materials in the wake of the visit of President Bola Tinubu to the state on Wednesday.

“The Governor says his administration will not tolerate any form of violence that is capable of threatening the peace and tranquillity of the state.

“The governor has said repeatedly that any political campaign that disturbs the peace in the state is unacceptable and must be met with the decisive actions of law enforcement agencies.

“It is pertinent to make it clear that nobody associated with the governor or the government of Ondo State is involved in any of the reported activities ascribed to ‘political thugs’ during the President’s visit to Owo and Akure.”

Aiyedatiwa tasked law enforcement agencies in the state to arrest and prosecute anyone who engaged in violent activities.

