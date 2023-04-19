Police arrests 20 suspected political thugs in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi have arrested 20 suspected political thugs popularly known as Sara-Suka gang members in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakili, who confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday in Bauchi, said the gang members have been terrorising various areas within the state capital, maiming rival gangs and dispossessing innocent people of their properties.

He said: “We are assuring the general public that our duty towards maintaining law and order, providing adequate security of lives and property, preventing and detecting crimes, and enforcing the laws to preserve civil order is in top gear.

“On 10/04/2023 at about 2300hrs, a team of Operation Restore Peace led by the Commander while on visibility Policing Patrol along Shagari, Unguwan Mahaukata and Karofin Madaki within Bauchi metropolis, raided a criminal hideout and arrested suspected thugs (Sara-suka).

“The suspects are: Adamu Shuaibu (18), Mustapha Bala (18) and Mujaheed Muhammad (22).

“Following the arrest of the above-mentioned suspects, other accomplices escaped to an unknown destination while efforts were intensified on their arrest.

“Subsequently, on 11/4/2023 at about 0030hrs, a team of Operation Restore Peace (ORP) while on patrol within the nooks and crannies occupied by some men of the underworld at Mallan Goje, Nasarawa, and karofi areas all within Bauchi metropolis arrested another gang.

“The persons arrested are – Adamu Sirajo (25), Sadiq Isah (20), Nasiru Abdullahi (19), Amir Abdullahi (20), Ukasha Ladan (21), Abdulkarim Mohammad (22), Ibrahim Musa (17), Na ma’aiki Abbas Usman (18), Buhari Ahmad (19) and Safiyanu Abdullahi (20), all of them in Kangarke, Makwalla and Karofin Madaki.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include three knives, four machetes, two sharp irons and one small Antler.”

