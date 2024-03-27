Tinubu awards national honours to slain officers, soldiers

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday described the 17 officers and soldiers killed by criminals in Okuama, Delta State, as patriotic and brave Nigerians.

The president, who spoke at the burial ceremony of the military personnel in Abuja, said the deceased gave their lives to defend the country against internal and external threats.

He added that their death served as a rallying point for Nigerians to condemn crime and criminality.

The president said: “They went as peacemakers and peacekeepers, seeking to bring an end to the hostilities between the two communities.

“They didn’t go with tanks, machine guns and other weapons. They were on a mission of peace.

“The officers and soldiers who lost their lives that day were patriots, brave and noble men who gave their lives to defend and protect our nation against internal and external threats.”

The 17 military personnel killed on March 14 were Lt.-Col. Ali, Maj. D.E Obi, Maj. S.D. Ashafa, Capt. U. Zakari, Staff Sgt. Yahaya Saidu, Corporal Danbaba Yahaya, Corporal Kabir Bashir, Lance Corporal Abdullahi Ibrahim, Lance Corporal Bulus Haruna, Lance Corporal Sole Opeyemi, and Lance Corporal Bello Anas.

The rest are Private Alhaji Isah, Private Clement Francis, Private Abubakar Ali, Private Adamu Ibrahim, Private Hamman Peter, and Private Ibrahim Adamu.

Tinubu said the deceased have all been awarded posthumous national honours.

“The four gallant officers have been awarded Member of the Order of Niger (MON) and the 13 courageous soldiers who also lost their lives have been Awarded Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) Medals.

“As Commander-In-Chief, I do not take the contributions of members of our Armed Forces for granted. I recognise your valour and bravery.

“I honour your unflinching commitment to making our country safe from criminals, bandits, kidnappers and insurrectionists,” he added.

The president urged the officers and men of the military not to be deterred by the setbacks and to continue to work for peace and harmony in the country.

Tinubu also called on Nigerians to rededicate themselves to rebuilding communities and making them places where love, tolerance and harmony reign.

“Leaders at all levels, especially community leaders and traditional rulers, must work to strengthen the bonds that unite us. We must end the cycle of violence and bloodletting.

“I want to make it clear, once more, that those who committed this heinous crime will not go unpunished. We will find them and our departed heroes will get justice.

“The elders and chiefs of Okuoma also must help the military in fishing out the gunmen who committed the barbaric crime against our men,” the president stated.

He commended the armed forces for choosing not to carry out any reprisal attacks in Okuoma or its neighbouring communities.

He said that the government would provide a house in any part of the country to each of the families of the four officers and 13 soldiers.

Tinubu added that all the children of the deceased would enjoy the Federal Government’s scholarships up to the university level.

The president also directed the military to ensure that all the benefits of the slain personnel are paid to their families within 90 days.

