Boko Haram reportedly kills pastor, five others in Yobe

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly killed six people, including a pastor with Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN), Luka Levong, in Kwari, Geidam local government area of Yobe State.

Residents told journalists the insurgents stormed the community with sophisticated weapons at about 2:00 a.m., on Friday and shot the pastor and his church treasurer, Maina Abdullahi.

READ ALSO: Troops kill six suspected terrorists, recover AK-47 rifles in Yobe

They also killed other victims in their houses and set fire to vehicles and buildings, including the church before the arrival of security agents.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the attack at the time of filing this report.

Geidam which is located 177 kilometers from Damaturu, the state capital has recorded several attacks since the terror group launched its guerilla war against the Nigerian state in 2011.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now