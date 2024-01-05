Nigerian military authorities claim troops killed 43 suspected terrorists in one week

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Friday troops operating in various theatres of operations killed 43 suspected terrorists and arrested 115 others in the last week.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the military remained focused on its campaign against insurgents and other criminals across the country.

According to Buba, troops are hunting the terrorists in their hiding places and conducting targeted offensives to destroy them.

He added that troops had killed several leaders of terrorist groups and their foot soldiers as well as degraded their fighting capabilities.

The spokesman said: “During the week in focus, troops conducted ambushes, raids, fighting patrols, and other forms of offensives against terrorists.

“These offensive actions resulted in 43 terrorists being neutralised and 115 arrested.

“Troops recovered 87 assorted weapons and 666 assorted ammunition comprising 11 AK-47 rifles, one FN rifle, two pump action guns, and eight locally fabricated guns.

“Also recovered are 11 Dane guns, two locally fabricated pistols, one Makarov pistol, one Beretta pistol, one fabricated SMG, one locally-made mortar with one empty bomb, four IEDs, 17 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 592 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, four rounds of 7.5mm ammo, one round of 9mm ammo and 36 live cartridges.”

