Troops kill six suspected terrorists, recover AK-47 rifles in Yobe

Troops of the 159 Battalion Geidam, Yobe State, have killed six suspected terrorists and recovered two AK-47 rifles in the state.

The Assistant Director of Army Public Relations of Sector 2, Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Muhammad Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Damaturu, said the troops also recovered two motorcycles and a mobile phone in the operation.

He said the troops conducted the operation on Wednesday at Jororo village in Geidam local government area of the state after receiving tips from the locals.

The statement read: “Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force (North-East) Operation Hadin Kai have continued to sustain the aggressive posture in the conduct of ongoing operations to rid the North-East region of terrorism, insurgency and sundry crimes within the Sector’s Area of Responsibility.

“In recent operations, troops of 159 Battalion acting on actionable intelligence on 25th October 2023, staged an ambush against marauding insurgents who were harassing civilians and collecting levies from the locals.

“During the encounter, the troops neutralized two terrorists and recovered weapons and items including two AK-47 rifles, two motorcycles, and a mobile phone in a fierce firefight, while others escaped in disarray with gunshot injuries at Jororo village in Geidam Local Government Area (LGA) of Yobe State.”

