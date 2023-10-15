Troops destroy criminals’ hideouts in Anambra, Imo clearance operations

Troops of “Operation UDO KA II on Saturday destroyed suspected criminals’ camps during clearance operations in Anambra and Imo States.

The Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Enugu, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, said in a statement on Sunday the clearance operations were held at Lilu community and Orsumoghu Forest in Orsu local government area of Imo State.

He added that the troops also conducted clearance at Ihiala local government area of Anambra State.

The troops, according to him, arrested a suspected terrorist and recovered Improvised Explosive Device (IED)-making materials, motorcycles, stored foods, and other logistics items in the camps.

Unuakhalu said: “During the clearance operations, the troops encountered various types of obstacles and detonated many Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

“The troops came in contact with terrorists who fled into nearby bushes with gunshot wounds due to superior firepower.

“Several camps and shrines of the terrorists were also destroyed.”

