Troops kill suspected bandit, rescue 6 hostages in Kaduna
Troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, on Friday, killed one suspected bandit and rescued six kidnapped persons in Kaduna State.
The acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 1 Division, Lt.-Col. Musa Yahaya, confirmed the news in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna.
He said the ongoing clearance operation by the troops has continued to yield positive results.
Yahaya said: “The troops acted on credible and timely intelligence on the kidnap of six persons at Hayin Tsando general area of Maraban Jos, in Igabi local government area of the state.
“The gallant troops quickly mobilized, embarked on a search and rescue operation. The troops made contact with the bandits and a heavy firefight ensued.
“During the operation, troops successfully rescued six kidnapped victims, recovered two AK 47 rifles, and neutralized one bandit while others escaped with several degrees of gunshot wounds.”
