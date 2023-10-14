Gov Sule debunks claims on payment of ransom to Nasarawa varsity students’ abductors

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Saturday, dismissed claims on the payment of ransom to abductors of the four female students of the state’s university in Keffi.

Gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday kidnapped the students in their residence in the Agwan Kare district of Keffi and took them to an unknown destination.

They were rescued by the military and other security agencies on Thursday afternoon.

However, there were claims in the state that the university authorities paid an unspecified amount of money to the bandits for the release of the students.

Sule, who spoke during a thank-you visit to the Commandant, 177 Guard Batallion in Keffi LGA, Lt. Col. Auwalu Inuwa, said that neither the university authorities nor the military paid any ransom before the abducted students were rescued.

He said: “I am not aware of any ransom. Once security officials mount pressure on the kidnappers, I don’t think there was ransom.

“There was no ransom paid to the best of my knowledge.

“The university didn’t pay any ransom and neither did the military.”

