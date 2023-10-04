APC rejects Nasarawa tribunal’s verdict, backs Gov Sule on appeal

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State on Wednesday rejected the verdict of the state governorship election petition tribunal.

The three-member tribunal led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi on Monday nullified Governor Abdullahi Sule’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.

The panel declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, David Ombugadu, as winner of the election.

One of the three judges ruled in favour of the governor.

The APC chairman in the state, Alhaji Aliyu Bello, who addressed journalists at a media briefing in Lafia, declared the party’s support for Governor Sule’s decision to appeal the verdict.

He said the party aligned itself with the dissenting ruling because it was firmly rooted in law, facts, and logic.

The chairman appealed to APC supporters in the state to remain calm and law-abiding.

The party also advised Governor Sule not to be distracted but to remain focused and preoccupy himself with the task of providing good governance in the state.

