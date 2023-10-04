Politics
APC rejects Nasarawa tribunal’s verdict, backs Gov Sule on appeal
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State on Wednesday rejected the verdict of the state governorship election petition tribunal.
The three-member tribunal led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi on Monday nullified Governor Abdullahi Sule’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.
The panel declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, David Ombugadu, as winner of the election.
One of the three judges ruled in favour of the governor.
The APC chairman in the state, Alhaji Aliyu Bello, who addressed journalists at a media briefing in Lafia, declared the party’s support for Governor Sule’s decision to appeal the verdict.
He said the party aligned itself with the dissenting ruling because it was firmly rooted in law, facts, and logic.
The chairman appealed to APC supporters in the state to remain calm and law-abiding.
The party also advised Governor Sule not to be distracted but to remain focused and preoccupy himself with the task of providing good governance in the state.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...