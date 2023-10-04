Politics
PDP, governorship candidate appeal Benue tribunal’s verdict
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue and its governorship candidate, Mr. Titus Uba, have appealed the verdict of the state governorship election petition tribunal in the state.
The three-member panel led by Justice Ibrahim Karaye on September 24 upheld Governor Hyacinth Alia’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.
Justice Karaye, who read the judgement, held that issues raised by the petitioners were pre-election matters that ought to have been entertained by the Federal High Court and not by the election petitions panel.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the PDP Publicity Secretary in Benue, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom, said the party appealed the verdict on 16 grounds.
READ ALSO: Tribunal upholds election of Alia as Benue governor
He said the tribunal failed to properly resolve the controversy on its jurisdiction to entertain the petition.
The spokesman said: “Our party and candidate fault the tribunal’s decision that the petition was a pre-election matter in spite of unambiguous statutory provisions and pronouncements of higher courts on the matter to the contrary.
“The party is confident that the petition was established before the tribunal as the documentary depositions made by Alia’s running mate, Mr Samuel Ode, were forged.
“Ode was not a candidate as his name was not submitted to INEC alongside that of Alia for the election as expressly required by law.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...