Senate to investigate alleged killing, detention of 250 Nigerians in Ethiopia

The Senate on Wednesday resolved to investigate the alleged unlawful killings and detention of 250 Nigerians in Ethiopia.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion titled: “Urgent Need to Investigate the Unlawful Killings and Incarceration of over 250 Nigerians in Ethiopia,” sponsored by the Senate Minority Leader, Simon Mwadkwon, during the plenary in Abuja.

The motion was co-sponsored by Senator Victor Umeh.

In his presentation, Mwadkwon urged the Federal Government to intervene in the plight of Nigerians in the Horn of Africa nation.

He said: “Dr. Paul Ezike is calling on the Nigerian government to intervene on the inhumanity and torture that Nigerians are receiving in Ethiopia without evidence of the commission of any crime.

“Based on the widespread information being circulated that over 250 Nigerians who have continued to face these maltreatments and inhumanity have not committed any crime known to any law.

“There is no evidence of any court proceedings stating the categories of crimes they have committed or any court conviction in that regard.

“At the moment, based on the sovereignty of this country and the sanctity of the lives and property of all Nigerians all over the world as captured in the Nigerian Constitution, there is no justification whatsoever for taking away the dignity of any person, let alone taking away the life of a citizen.

“This calls for urgent intervention of this hallowed chamber as the lives of those 250 people matter most to us.”

Senator Mohammed Monguno, who seconded the motion, said the constitution gives primacy to the protection of the lives and property of the citizens.

“All hands must be on deck by all arms of government; the executive and legislature in particular that this ugly scenario should be investigated and the interest of our citizens wherever they may be should be jealously guarded and protected,” he said.

In his remarks, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, urged relevant federal government to take the lives of Nigerians very seriously both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora.

“I’m aware that many Nigerians are suffering discrimination in places like South Africa and Seychelles. Some of them have stopped receiving the Green Passports,” Akpabio stated.

He directed the Senate Committees on Diaspora and Foreign Affairs in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to investigate alleged unlawful killings and incarceration of Nigerians in Ethiopia.

The committees are expected to present the findings to the Senate in two weeks.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now