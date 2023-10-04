Politics
INEC to transmit results of Bayelsa governorship election manually
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will transmit the results of the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State manually.
The state’s INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Obo Effanga, stated this during an interactive section with religious leaders and faith-based organisations on Wednesday in Yenagoa.
He said the commission was ready to conduct a free and fair election, adding that only voters accredited by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) would be allowed to vote on election day.
INEC will conduct governorship in Imo and Kogi States on the same day.
The REC said: “Immediately you are given the ballot paper you can start voting.
READ ALSO: Court dismisses motion seeking to stop Sylva from Bayelsa governorship poll
“We are in the fourth week of collection of PVCs and it will end on October 11. Those who have not collected their cards should go to the INEC office in their local government areas.
Effanga urged the stakeholders to advise their candidates to be peaceful.
“Religious leaders should take the message to their congregation and politicians who are also Church members,’’ he added.
He said 16 political parties will present candidates for the election.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...