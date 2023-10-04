INEC to transmit results of Bayelsa governorship election manually

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will transmit the results of the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State manually.

The state’s INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Obo Effanga, stated this during an interactive section with religious leaders and faith-based organisations on Wednesday in Yenagoa.

He said the commission was ready to conduct a free and fair election, adding that only voters accredited by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) would be allowed to vote on election day.

INEC will conduct governorship in Imo and Kogi States on the same day.

The REC said: “Immediately you are given the ballot paper you can start voting.



“We are in the fourth week of collection of PVCs and it will end on October 11. Those who have not collected their cards should go to the INEC office in their local government areas.

Effanga urged the stakeholders to advise their candidates to be peaceful.

“Religious leaders should take the message to their congregation and politicians who are also Church members,’’ he added.

He said 16 political parties will present candidates for the election.

