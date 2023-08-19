PDP accuses APC of distorting witness testimony at Nasarawa tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State on Saturday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of distorting the testimony of its key witness at the state governorship election petition tribunal.

The PDP and its candidate, David Emmanuel Ombugadu, are challenging Governor Abdullahi Sule’s victory in the election over widespread irregularities and non-compliance with the Electoral Act in the conduct of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The petitioners closed their case at the tribunal on Thursday.

The PDP chairman in the state, Francis Orogu, who made the claim in a statement in Lafia, insisted that no “amount of fake news” from APC would deter the party from reclaiming its mandate at the tribunal.

He also alleged that APC had been trying to manipulate public opinion on the PDP petition at the tribunal.

Orogu said: “There was nowhere the state PDP returning agent or coalition officer denied the PDP’s petition before the tribunal nor did he say the figures allocated to favour the PDP were due to human errors in all the alleged polling units and wards.

“The PDP’s key witness, Barr. Ayiwulu Baba Ayiwulu, presented an unambiguous and clear account at the tribunal.

“The APC’s aim to influence public opinion has failed. Withholding certain INEC documents won’t deter the PDP’s pursuit of justice. Other documents already presented in court provide sufficient evidence to challenge the alleged mandate theft.”

